Stupid Liberals

Letters

First it was the Supreme Court’s decision in the Colorado baker’s case. Then it was President Trump’s travel ban being upheld, followed by the court dealing a blow to public sector unions, a key branch of the Democratic Party.

And now, President Trump gets to nominate another Supreme Court Justice.

As we watch uber-liberals such as Rep. Maxine Waters and the crew at the Clinton News Network go into meltdown, I expect that any day now the fringe left Southern Poverty Law Center will flag SCOTUS as a “hate group.”

Jerry Ritter

Springfield