You had me with “Love is the only way that is” (Letters, “Ganja Love,” June 7).

You then backed it up with how you arrived at that statement. Then you went into the ganja haze a little, but that’s okay.

But then your “screw the ducks” (sports or swimming at Alton Baker Park?) totally lost me, and I think for most readers it probably undermined the entire tenet of your letter. How does that statement support love?

Whatever happened to each her own, and live and let live?

If you want others to allow you your place, then best to allow others their place.

Gary DeCamp

Eugene