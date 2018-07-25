Portland weirdo-punkers The Woolen Men feel we’re living in a post-post world: post-punk, post-work, post-music industry.

In fact, The Woolies have even named their new record – out in September – Post, and judging from the lead-off single, “Brick Horizon,” Post promises to be some of the trio’s best work to date, characterized by lean, lo-fi and arty indie rock with tones of classic bands like The Fall, Wire and The Smiths.

Woolen Men singer and guitarist Lawton Browning agrees. “It’s my favorite record we have made,” he writes via email, “with my favorite song we have written on it. It’s our post-post punk record. We have been doing this long enough that we know what we like and don’t like.”

Lawton also says seminal albums from the heyday of the post-punk era of the ’70s and ’80s, such as Pink Flag by Wire, are influences on the band.

“Pink Flag was a big record for me in college,” he remembers. “I don’t listen to it much anymore, but it’s in my DNA now for good.”

And while on tour, the bandmates, who’ve been playing music together since they were kids, like to spend time evaluating new music through the lens of that era.

“We like to listen to brand-new music and be grumpy old guys about what we don’t like about it,” jokes drummer Raf Spielman. “Sounds too much like Devo! Do these kids think I’ve never heard Devo before?”

The Woolen Men preview Post in Eugene, opening for locals Pancho and The Factory 9 pm Thursday, July 26, at Hi-Fi Music Hall Lounge; $5, 21-plus.