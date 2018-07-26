EW’s Annual Pet Photo Contest Winners

When politicians visit Eugene Weekly’s offices for endorsement interviews, I have been known to judge them on how they interact with my dogs, who snuggle … Continue reading →
Consider a member of the parrot family. These smart, sassy birds — the family includes everything from small parakeets to giant colorful macaws — not … Continue reading →
The ominous text messages from the alpaca farmhand started around 1:30 pm on June 1. “Something is up with Shimmer,” read the first text. I … Continue reading →