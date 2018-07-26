Lane County Area Spray Information

• Weyerhaeuser Company, 541-746-2511, plans to aerial and/or ground spray 575.5 acres north of the Fall Creek area with glyphosate, imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl, sulfometuron methyl, aminopyralid, indaziflam, Syl-Tac and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notification 2018-771-10148, call Tim Meehan at 541-726-3588 with questions.

Weyehaeuser also plans to aerial and/or ground spray 2,390 acres in many other areas north and south of Highway 126 east of Eugene with the chemicals listed above. See ODF notifications 2018-771-10149 and 2018-771-10391, call Brian Dally at 541-726-3588 with questions.

Weyehaeuser also plans to hack and squirt 2,588.9 acres in many other areas north and south of Highway 126 east of Eugene with imazapyr, triclopyr and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notifications 2018-771-09641 and 09646, call Dally with questions.

Weyehaeuser also plans to spray 1,512.5 acres in the Mosby Creek area with imazapyr, glyphosate, metsulfuron methyl, sulfometuron methyl and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notifications 2018-771-09889 and 09900, call Meehan with questions.

Weyerhaeuser also plans to hack and squirt 127.2 acres on three sites near Post Road and the Lobster Creek area with imazapyr and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notification 2018-781-09647, call Robin Biesecker at 541-935-2283 with questions.

• Riensche Family, 541-935-3903, plans to hire Strata Forestry, Inc., to spray 344 acres on three sites near Butler, Sheffler and Warthen roads with Glyphosate 4 Plus, Opensight, Polaris AC, Polaris SP, Garlon 4 Ultra and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notifications 2018-781-10436, 10437 and 10438, call Biesecker with questions.

• Franklin Clarkson Timber, 541-809-0090, plans to spray 589.9 acres near Knowles, Barber, Turner and Coyote Creeks with aminopyralid, glyphosate, imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl, sulfometuron methyl, Crosshair, Foam Buster, Grounded, Insist 90, MSO Concentrate, No Foam, Super Spread MSO and/or Syl-Tac. See ODF notification 2018-781-10036, call Quincy Coons at 541-997-8713 with questions.