Calendar Listings: August 9 – August 16

Thursday, August 9

Sunrise 6:09am; Sunset 8:25pm

Avg. High 83; Avg. Low 51

Art/Craft Jerry Ross’ Courbet’s Tent, 790 Willamette St. FREE

Benefit Pints Gone Wild!, 6-7:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Room, 272 Van Buren St. FREE

farmers markets Amazon Farmers Market, 11am-4pm, Amazon Community Ctr, 2700 Hilyard St. FREE

The Corner Market, fresh local produce, noon-6pm today, tomorrow & Thursday, Aug. 16 & Saturday 10am-4pm, 295 River Rd., 541-513-4527. FREE

Riverbend Produce Stand, 2-6pm, Riverbend Hospital, 3333 Riverbend Dr., Spfd. FREE

South Valley Farmers Market, 4-7pm, 7th & Main St,., Cottage Grove. FREE

Food/Drink 2nd Annual Mule Fest, 7pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5tyh Ave. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, on summer hiatus until Sept. 22, 7-8am today, Tuesday & Thursday, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. oaeugene.org. FREE or don.

Coworking Celebrations!, 10am-2pm, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County Friendship Group, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Healing Through Discussion Support Group, 10:30am-noon Thursday & Tuesday, Trauma Healing Project, 1110 Charnelton St. $5.

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

The Lost Art of Good Conversation, 6:30-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala Ctr., 783 Grant St. $10.

Hearing Voices & Extreme States Discussion/Support Group, 1pm, Lane Independent Living Alliance, 20 E. 13th Ave. FREE

NAMI Connection Support Group for people w/mental health issues, 1-2:30pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE

NAMI Mindfulness Group, 4-5pm today & Thursday, Aug. 9, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd., 541-520-3096. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified men 18+, 4:30-6pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Board Game Night, 6-11pm today, Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 9, Funagain Games, 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6-7:30pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

Know Nukes, 7-9pm, Eugene Public LIbrary, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 12-Step Meeting, 7-8pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave., 541-953-5119. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Family to Family Support Group, reserved for graduates of the NAMI Family to Family class, 7-8:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 MLK Jr. Blvd. FREE

Health Tai Chi in the Park Blocks, 8:30am-9:30am today, Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 16, West Park Blocks, 8th Ave. & Oak St. FREE

Stress & Anxiety Relief Group Acupuncture, 10-11:30am today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Trauma Healing Project, 1110 Charnelton St., 541-687-9447. $10.

Mindfulness, 11:15am-noon today & Thursday, Aug. 9, Trauma Healing Project, 1110 Charnelton. $5.

Core De Force in the Park, 8am, Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd., Spfd., $7-9.

White Bird now offers free walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm today & Saturday, July 26, downtown library. FREE

Kids/Families Family Music Time, 10:15am today & Thursday, Aug. 16, downtown library, 541-682-8316. FREE

Walkers storytime, for babies up on their feet w/their caregivers, 10:15am & 11am today & Thursday, Aug. 16, downtown library. FREE

Little Family Yoga, 10:30-11am, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Babies-Toddlers Storytime, 4pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, 11am Wednesdays, Goose Resale, 1075 Chambers, 541-343-1300. FREE

Family STEAM, enjoy hands-on fun & learning together w/science, technology, etc., 4pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Bethel Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 4:45-6:15pm today, Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 16, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE w/membership.

lectures/classes Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am today, Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 16, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Talks at the MNCH, 2pm today through Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave., natural-history.uoregon.edu. FREE w/price of museum admission.

on the air “The Point,” current local issues, arts, stories, 9-9:30am, today, tomorrow & Monday through Thursday, Aug. 16, KPOV 88.9FM.

“What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been w/ Wally Bowen,” 7-8pm, KOCF 92.5 FM.

“Arts Journal,” current local arts, 9-10pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16. Comcast channel 29.

Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara, 10pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, KLCC 89.7FM.

Outdoors/Recreation Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm today, tomorrow & Monday through Thursday, Aug. 16, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Tai Chi in the Park Blocks, 8:30am today, Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 16, West Park Blocks, 8th & Oak St. FREE

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Duplicate Bridge, 1pm today, Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 16; 9:30am Monday; 6:30pm Wednesday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm today, Friday, Saturday & Thursday, Aug. 16, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Cribbage Tournament, 5:30-7:30pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Max’s Tavern, 550 E. 13th Ave. $2.

Tai Chi, 5:30-6:30pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE drop in.

Board Game Night, 6-11pm today, Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 16, Funagain Games, 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido, 7pm Today, Monday & Thursday, Aug. 16, OKS, 1071 W. 7th. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley, 7pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Brew & Cue, 2222 State Hwy. 99 N., 541-461-7778. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 7pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd., 541-653-8876. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 7pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, El Tapatio, 725 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove, 541-767-0457. FREE

Pride Bingo, 8-9:30pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 9pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Side Bar, 1680 Coburg Rd., #108. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong), We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Aug. 16, check website for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis.net. $5.

Social Dance Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Troupe Tribalation and Celebration Belly Dance, 6:30pm, Mediterranean Network Restaurant, 1810 Willamette St., $10-40.

Crossroads Blues Fusion, beginning & intermediate blues dancing lessons 7-8pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, open dance 8-11:30pm, Vet’s Club, 1620 Willamette St. $6-$10, work-trade available.

English & Scottish Country Dancing, 7pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Vet’s Club, 1620 Willamette St. $7, first time FREE

Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 7-9pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, American Legion Hall, 344 8th St., Spfd. FREE

Fall Dance Sampler Series, Tango, 7:30pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St. $10.

Spiritual Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Unitarian Universalist, 1685 W. 13th Ave., rm. 6. FREE

Zen Meditation, 7-8:45pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Zen West, 981 Fillmore St., zenwesteugene@gmail.com. FREE

Rudra Meditation (Kundalini Yoga Meditation), 7:30-8:30pm today, Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, Aug. 16, Eugene Friends Meeting House, 2274 Onyx St. FREE

theateR THE SLOTH: True stories, told live, 7:30-9:30pm today & Thursday, Aug. 16, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8:30pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave., FREE

Drag Takeover, 11pm & midnight, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Volunteer Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Native Plant Nursery Volunteer Work Party, 9am-noon today, Tuesday, & Thursday, Aug. 16, Native Plant Nursery, Buford Park, volunteer@bufordpark.org, 541-344-8350. FREE

Rose Garden Summer Work Party, Owen Rose Garden, 300 N. Jefferson St., FREE

Friends of Trees Pruning Crew Leader Training, 6-8pm, 311 W. 11th Ave. FREE

Hendricks Park Native Plant Garden Work Party, 4-7pm, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave & Skyline Blvd. FREE

Friday, August 10

Sunrise 6:10am; Sunset 8:23pm

Avg. High 82; Avg. Low 51

art/craft Second Friday Art Walk – Downtown Springfield, Mosaic 331, 5-8pm, 331 Main St., Spfd. FREE

Second Friday Art Walk – Downtown Springfield, Tronson Gallery, 5-8pm, 740 Main St. FREE

Roger Grinstead, Photographer, 5-6pm, Dot Dotson’s, 1668 Wilamette St. Free

Benefit #instaballet’s 3rd Annual heART in Motion, 6-9pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway, $30.

Comedy Amanda Arnold Comedy Showcase, 7-9pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Film Willamalane – The Greatest Showman, 8:20-10:30pm, Willamalane Park, 1276 G St., Spfd. FREE

Movies in the Park – Lilo & Stitch, 9-11pm, State Street Park, Dakota St. & Burnett Ave. FREE

Food/Drink Friday Night Burgers & Blues, 6-9pm, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd. FREE

Adaptive Rec: BBQ Bash, 6:30-8:30pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd $15-18

Gatherings Yawn Patrol Toastmasters, 6-7:45am, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Free First Friday at the Museum, 11am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 1pm cooking, Campbell Club, 3pm serving, Kesey Square. FREE

Lane County NAMI Connections Group Cottage Grove, 1:30-3:30pm, Healing Matrix, 632 Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Green Drinks, 5-7pm, New Day Bakery, 449 Blair Blvd. FREE

Fridays at the Park Blocks – Quick ‘n’ Easy Boys, 5-8:30pm, 8th Ave. & Oak St. FREE

SLUG Queen Competition & Coronation, 6-8pm, Park Blocks, 8th Ave. & Oak St. FREE

Eugene Maker Space Open Hack, 6-8pm today & Tuesday, 687 McKinley St., eugenemakerspace.com. FREE

Health Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions: 30 min each, 3pm, Sacred Heart medical Ctr. lobby, 3333 Riverbend Dr., Spfd. Don.

Healing with Spiritual Light Healing for ourselves, our communiy, our planet!, 7-9pm, Eugene Friends Meeting House, 2274 Onyx St. FREE

Kids/Families Baby Storytime, 10:15am & 11:15am, downtown library. FREE

Little Wonders – Stories and Activities for Preschoolers, 10:30-11:30am, Musem of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. $10.

Family Music Time, 10:15am, Sheldon branch library, 1566 Coburg Rd. & Bethel branch library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd. FREE

lectures/classes Nitty Gritty of Self Publishing: Free Intro, 1:30-3pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St. Spfd FREE

Self-Directed Education Panel Discussion, 6:30-9pm, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. FREE

Literary arts Illuminations & Ruminations Art and Book Signing with Paula Goodbar, 5-8 pm, Talking Rhythms Message, 500 Main St. Ste. C-2, Spfd. FREE

On the Air Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger, 6-9pm today & Monday, KOFC 92.5 FM.

Water is Life w/Jana Thrift and John Abbe, 6pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW,org.

Marc Time’s Record Attic, 11:30pm, Comcast channel 29.

Outdoors/Recreation Bridge Group for Seniors, 12:30-3:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Friday Night Sound Healing, 6-7pm, Pura Vida Glamping Getaway, 45560 South Gate Creek Rd., Vida. $25.

Magic the Gathering, standard deck casual play, 6pm, Castle of Games, 660 Main, Spfd. $1.

Adaptive Recreation: Bingo and Pizza, 6:30-8:30pm, Bof Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $15-18.

Trivia Night on the Farm, 6-8pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Ln., Coburg. FREE

Game Night, learn & play tabletop games, 7-9pm. Barnes & Noble, 1163 Valley River Dr. FREE

Social Dance Rendezvous, 8am-2am, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. $5.

Folk Dancing for Seniors, request & lessons, 2-3:30pm today, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd; 2:30-4pm Monday, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St., info at 541-603-0998. $.25-$1.

Advanced dance class w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 4:30-6pm, Whiteaker Community Ctr., N. Jackson & Clark St. FREE

Swing Dance w/ Live Music from Blue Skies Big Band, 7-10:30pm, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette St. $15.

Argentine Tango Classes, 7-9pm, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga Studio, 1840 Willamette St., Ste. 206. $10.

Eclectic Vibes Friday, 9pm-2am, The Poker Lounge, 2043 River Rd. FREE

Salsa Dancing, intro class 9pm, open dancing 10pm-1am, Salseros Rm., upstairs, 1626 Willamette St. $10.

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am today & tomorrow, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

spiritual Rakshabandhan – Restoring Dignity to the Heart of the Soul, 6-7:30pm, Brahma Kumaris Meditation Sanctuary, 175 E. 31st Ave. FREE

Refuge Recovery, check RefugeEugene FB for updated schedules, 7-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, good for beginners 7:30-8:30pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

theater Frost/Nixon, 7:30pm, Very Little Theater, 2350 Hilyard St. $15-19.

No Shame Theatre, A Variety Show in 15 (Five-Minute) Acts, 7:30-9:30pm, Atrium Building, 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Treehouse, 8pm, Cottage Theater, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $12-25.

volunteer Native Plant Nursery Volunteer Work Party, 1-4pm, Alton Baker Park, Native Plant Nursery. FREE

Saturday, August 11

Sunrise 6:12Am; Sunset 8:22pm

Avg. High 82; Avg. Low 51

art/craft Art Space, 3-5pm, The Crafty Mercantile, 517 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. don.

benefit 10th Annual Oakridge Keg & Cask Festival, 3-11pm, Oakridge uptown district, a benefit for local food box and other local nonprofits. FREE

Pooch Hooch Release/Fundraiser, 4-7pm, Elkhorn Brewery, 686 E. Broadway, a benefit to help low-income dog owners. FREE

Huge indoor flea market, 9am-4pm, Elks Lodge, 1701 Centenial Blvd., Spfd., a benefit for scholarships and literacy programs. FREE

comedy Comedy Open Mic, 6:30pm signup, 7pm open mic, Cush Cafe, 1235 Railroad Blvd. $2-$3 don.

Dance Belly Dance, 7pm, Mediterranean Network Restaurant, 1810 Willamette St. $5 cover.

Farmers Markets Hideaway Bakery Farmers Market, 9am-2pm, Hideaway Bakery, 3377 E. Amazon. FREE

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

FOOD for Lane County Youth Farm Stand, 10am-2pm, FOOD For Lane County Youth Farm, 705 Flamingo Ave., Spfd. FREE

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-5pm, 8th & Oak. FREE

Good Food Easy Farm Stand, 10am-2pm, Creswell Bakery, 182 S. 2nd St., Creswell. FREE

Spencer Creek Community Growers Market, 10am-2pm, Spencer Creek Grange, 86013 Lorane Hwy. FREE

Little Wings Farm Stand, 10am-2pm, Tacovore, 530 Blair Blvd. FREE

Coast Fork Farm Stand, 11am-6pm, 10th & Washington, Cottage Grove. FREE

Film Movies in the Park – Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 9-11pm, Sladden Park, Chesire Ave. & Adams St. FREE

Gatherings Al-Anon, friends & family of alcoholics, beginners meeting, 9am, Bethesdal Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., 541-554-3707. FREE

Our Revolution Lane County, 11am-1pm, Theo’s Coffee House, 199 W. 8th Ave., ourrevolutionlanecounty.com. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12 step meeting, noon-1pm, White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE

Eugene/Springfield Pride Festival, noon-6pm, Alton Baker Park. $5 sugg. don.

Drum Circle, hand drums preferred, noon-5pm, Cush Cafe, 1235 Railroad Blvd. FREE

Peace Vigil, noon-1pm, downtown library, info at 541-484-5099. FREE

Community Block Party, 3-7pm, Riveria Baptist Church, 3071 River Rd. FREE

health Flow Yoga, ages 18+, 11am-noon, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

Tai Chi Chih, 6 weeks classes, noon-1pm, LaValle Vineyards, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira.

POP Pilates, 12:30-1:30pm, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga Studio, 1840 Willamette St., ste. 206. $10-$15.

Yoga in the Vineyard, 10:30-11:30am, Brigadoon Vineyards, 25166 Ferguson Rd., Junction City. $20.

Summer Yoga and Meditation, 11am-12:30pm, 1460 Coburg Rd. #2. $5-10.

Kids/Families Family Yoga Time, 9-10am, Common Bond Yoga, 326 Main St. FREE

Family Music Time, 10:15am, downtown library. FREE

Legos, 10:15am, Sheldon branch library, 10:15am, Bethel branch library, 541-682-8316. FREE

Summer Reading Series, 11am-noon, Campbell Senior Ctr., 155 High St. FREE

Adventure! Weird Science w/ Lauren, 11am-noon today, Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Ctr. FREE

Family Nature Discovery Day, “All About Owls,” 11am-3pm, Cascades Raptor Ctr., 32275 Fox Hollow Rd. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 1:30-2:30pm, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE

Lectures/Classes TNC’s Willamette Confluence Preserve Tour, 9am-noon, Native Plant Nurserr at Buford Park, 34639 Frank Parrish Rd. FREE

On the Air Country Classics, Hot Licks & Hipbilly favorites, ft. artist Hank Williams, 9-11am, KRVM.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma, cooking & cultural program, 9-10am today, 7-8pm Tuesdays, Comcast channel 29.

Music Hour w/ Wally Bowen, 1-2pm today & tomorrow, 92.5 KOCF.

The Institute of Spectra-Sonic Sound, 10pm-midnight, 97.3, KEPW

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2-4pm, 92.5 KOCF.

60s Beat, “Keeping the Spirit of the 60s Alive,” ft. artist Neil Diamond, 7-9pm, KRVM.

The Dr. Yeti Show, 10pm-midnight today & tomorrow, 92.5, KOCF.

Outdoors/RecreatioN All-Paces Group Run, 9am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1239. FREE

Recreational Bicycle Rides, rides vary 20-80 miles, 9am, Alton Baker Park, 622 Day Island Rd. FREE

Nearby Nature Quest: Creepy Crawly Insect Safari, 10am-noon, Nearby Nature, 622 Day Island Rd. $5

Dragonflies & Damselflies Walk, 11am-1pm, Mt. Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. FREE-$5.

Dungeons & Dragons, roleplaying, 12:30pm, Delight, 538 E. Main, Cottage Grove, info at delightcg@gmail.com. FREE

Amtgard Iron Keep LARP, 1pm, 1400 Lake Dr. FREE

Adaptive Rec: Bowling and Burgers, 5-8pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $10-12.

Cards Against Humanity w/Stephanie, 8pm, Gridiron Grill & Taphouse, 2816 Main St., Spfd, 541-636-2961. FREE

Social Dance Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine, 9-10am today, 5:30-6:30pm Monday & Wednesday, WOW Hall. $10.

Salsa Social, 5:30-9:30pm, Noble Estate Urban, 560 Commercial St. $5-$7.

Ballroom Practice & Social, 6-10pm, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette St. $5.

Belly Dance Dinner Shows at Mediterranean Network Restaurant!, 1810 Willamette St. $5.

Eclectic Vibes, 9-11:30pm, The Lounge, 2043 River Rd. FREE

Miss Minsky Presents…John Waters Summer Camp Burlesque Show, 10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $10.

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Spiritual Day-long meditation, 10am-4pm, Ctr. for Sacred Sciences, 5440 Saratoga St. FREE

Evening Prayer, 5:30-6:30pm, Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 3925 Hilyard St., FREE

Devotional Music w/Shanti Shivani, 7:30-9:30pm, Everyday People Yoga, 352 W. 12th Ave. $12-15.

Contemplative Mass w/Taize chant, 5:30-6:30pm, Episcopal Church of the Ressurection, 3925 Hilyard St. FREE

theater Celebrating 20 years! Free Shakespeare in the Park presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 6-8:30pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St. FREE

Frost/Nixon continues. See Friday.

Treehouse continues. See Friday.

volunteer Blackberry Eat and Cut Work Party, 10am-1pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/Burrito Brigade, 10am, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave. FREE

Sunday, August 12

Sunrise 6:13am; Sunset 8:20pm

Avg. High 82; Avg. Low 51

comedy Comedy Open Mic, 8-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Farmers Market Fairmount Neighborhood Sunday Farmers Market, 10am-2pm, 19th Ave. & Agate St. FREE

Little Wings Farm Stand, 10am-2pm, Tacovore, 530 Blair Blvd. FREE

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, Whiteaker Community Market, 1111 2nd Ave. FREE

Dexter Lake Farmers Market, noon-4pm, Rolling Rock Park, at the corner of Shore Dr., Lowell. FREE

food/drink Yoga @ the LAB, 10:30-11:30am, Oregon Wine Lab, 488 Lincoln St. $15.

Gatherings Devotional Gathering, 10-11:30am, Eugene Baha’i Ctr., 1458 Alder St. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 2-4pm, Park Blocks, 8th & Oak St. FREE

Occupy Eugene Medical Clinic, noon-4pm, Washington Jefferson Park, Washington St. & W. 5th Ave. FREE

RPG Summer Sampler, noon-3pm, Delight, 538 Main St., Cottage Grove. $10.

Sunday Jams, 3-6pm, Sladden Park, Chesire Ave. & Adams St. FREE

Celtic Harps, 7-9pm, Tsunami books, 2585 Willamette St. $18.

Health Yoga at the Lab, 10:30am, Oregon Wine Lab, 488 Lincoln St. $15.

Family Yoga on the Farm, 11:15am-12:15pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Lane West. $18.

Yoga Nidra, 7-8:15pm, Mudra Yoga, 199 E. 5th Ave. 33. $16-18.

Kids/Families Eugene Imagination Yoga, 10:15am-noon, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga, 1840 Willamette St., Ste. 206. $8-$10.

On the Air “The Sunday Morning Hangover TV Show,” 1:30am, Comcast channel 29.

“The Sunday Morning Hangover Radio Program” w/Marc Time, 10am, KWVA 88.1FM & kwvaradio.org.

Son of Saturday Gold, True stuff for true believers, ft. artist Sam Cooke, 11am-1pm, KRVM.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2pm, 92.5 KOCF.

Outdoors/Recreation Bird walk, monthly birding for people of all experiences, 8-11am, Mt. Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. $5, members FREE

Play Petanque! Easy to learn/fun to play, free lessons, 10am-1 Sundays & 6pm-dark Wednesdays, University Park, University Ave & 24th Ave. FREE

RPG Summer Sampler, noon-3pm, Delight, 538 E. Main St. $10.

Final Table Poker, 3pm & 6pm, Steve’s Bar & Grill, 117 14th St., Spfd. FREE

Malabon Players Society, adult pick up basketball, 3pm, Malabon Elementary School, 1380 Taney St. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, Max’s Tavern, 550 E. 13th Ave., 541-349-8986. FREE

The Broadway Revue Burlesque Show!, 10pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $5.

Social Dance Music & Dance Workshop w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 3-5pm, Whiteaker Community Ctr., N. Jackson & Clark St. FREE

USA Dance, 5:30-7:30pm, Vet’s Club, 1620 Willamette St. $3-5.

Veselo Folk Dancers, international folk dancing, 7:15-10pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St., 541-683-3376. $3.

SKIN @ Spectrum, 9pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. $5.

Spiritual Self Realization Fellowship 9-9:50am meditation; 10-11am service, 1610 Olive St. FREE

Sunday Morning Meditation, 9am-noon, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Prayers for World Peace, 10:30am-noon, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, 5:30-7pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

The Essence of Insight Meditation, a 6-week mindfulness series, 6-8:15am, Unitarian Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $90-$120.

Gnostic Mass Celebration, 8pm, Coph Nia Lodge OTO, 4065 W. 11th Ave. #43, cophnia-oto.org. FREE

theater Celebrating 20 years! Free Shakespeare in the Park presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, continues. See Saturday.

Frost/Nixon continues. See Friday.

Treehouse continues. See Friday.

Volunteer Interfaith Sunday breakfast, needs volunteers! all/no faiths, everyone welcome, serving over 400 people every Sunday, 6:30-10:30am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St., volunteers please contact Susan at 541-343-4397 or breakfast@heartofeugene.org. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/ Burrito Brigade, 11am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. FREE

Monday, August 13

Sunrise 6:14am; Sunset 8:19pm

Avg. High 82; Avg. Low 51

art/craft ArtCity Pro Meeting, 6-8pm, 942 Olive St. FREE

Craft Night, 7pm, Cush Cafe, 1235 Railroad Blvd. FREE

food/drink Quizzo Pub Trivia, 7-9pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Drink & Draw, 9pm, prizes, drawing & $3 Ninkasi pints, 5th Street Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Gatherings Lunch Bunch Toastmasters, noon, LCC downtown ctr., 101 W. 10th Ave., 541-687-7678. FREE

Spfd Lions Club Meeting, noon-1pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Company, 4006 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Eugene Cannabis TV Recording Session, 4:30pm, CTV-29 Studios, 2455 Willakenzie Rd., contact dankbagman@hotmail.com. FREE

Women in Black, silent peace vigil, 5-5:30pm, Pearl & 7th. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 6-7pm, Wellsprings Friends School, 3590 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Keep It Simple Spfd Al-Anon Family Group, 6:30-7:30, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Men’s Mentoring Circle, 6:30-8:30pm, McKenzie River Men’s Center, 1465 Coburg Rd. $10 sug. don.

DBSA of Lane County, 7-8:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Marijuana Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 7-8pm, St. Mary’s Church, 166 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. & Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove. FREE

Now recruiting low-voiced women! Come sing w/Sweet Adeline harmonizing group, 7pm, Spfd Elks Lodge, 1701 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. FREE

SASS Monday Night Drop-in Group, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified women 18+, 7-8:30pm, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Bingo! 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. FREE

health P90X in the Park, 8-9am, Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd., Spfd. $7-9.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance, ages 18+, 5:30 & 6:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 350 W. C St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Latin Cardio Fusion, ages 14+, jazzy dance workout, 5:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Meditation in Everyday Life, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala Ctr., 783 Grant St. $50.

Laughter Yoga, 7:30-9pm, 658 Madison St. FREE

Kids/Families Spanish Bilingual Story Time, stories, songs & crafts, 12:45pm, Spfd Public Library, Fountain Plaza, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Minecraft Mondays, 4pm, downtown library, pre-registration & library card required, 541-682-8316. FREE

STEAM storytime, science, technology, engineering, art & math for ages 3-7 w/caregivers, 4pm, downtown library. FREE

Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido, 4:15pm today & Wednesday, Oregon Ki Society, 1071 W. 7th Ave. FREE

Oregon Rocks! at the library, 6:30-7:30pm, Spfd. Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. $10.

Lectures/Classes Dance Fitness, ages 14+, dance yourself fit to pop, jazz & more, 5:30-6:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

DanceAbility Class, creative movement for youth & adults; all abilities & disabilities, 5:15-6:15pm, CG Body Studio, 28 S. 6th St. #B, Cottage Grove, 541-357-4982. don.

Learn 1 song & parade w/ Samba Ja, 8pm, Corestar Cultural Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave., dearsambaja@gmail.com. FREE

Outdoors/Recreation Qigong, 4:30-5:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE drop-in.

Filipino Martial Arts for Fitness, 5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. FREE intro.

The Monday Night Running Group, 5:30pm, Eugene Running Company, 116 Oakway Ctr. FREE

Trivia at The Pub w/Elliot Martinez, 6-8pm, Oakshire, 207 Madison St. FREE

Trivia Night, 6-8pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd. FREE

Big Blue Trivia Night, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine Lab, 488 Lincoln St. $10.

Navigating w/ Ride w/ GPS & GEARs, 6:30-8pm, Hilyard Community Ctr., 2580 Hilyard St. FREE

Board Game Night, hosted by Funagain Games, 7pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St., info at thebarnlightbar.com. FREE

Twisted Trivia, 7pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Mario Kart Tournament, 9pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Sam Bonds Bingo, 9pm, Sam Bonds Garage, 407 Blair St. FREE

Spiritual Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir Rehearsal, 7pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 6-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

Meditation in Everyday Life, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala Ctr., 783 Grant St. $50.

teen Drop-in support groups for girls & non-binary youth, middle school group 4-5pm, high school group 5-6pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St. #100. FREE

Study Club, girls ages 10-18, 4-5pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100. FREE

Volunteer Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Habitat Restoration Projects, 9am-noon, locations vary, volunteer@bufordpark.org. FREE

Tuesday, August 14

Sunrise 6:15Am; Sunset 8:17pm

Avg. High 82; Avg. Low 51

Benefit Open Microphone Musical Benefit for Habitat for Humanity, Axe & Fiddle, 657 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. Don.

comedy Comedy open mic, 7pm, Happy Hours, 645 River Rd. FREE

Amusedays w/Chaz Logan Hyde, comedy/open mic, 10pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. FREE

farmers Market Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, 8th Ave & Oak St. FREE

Food/Drinks Tuesday Night Pub Run, 6-9pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Drink & Draw, 9pm, 5th Street Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave FREE

Potluck Dinner, 6-8:30pm, Natural Grocers, 201 Coburg Rd. FREE

Gatherings Cascade Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 7-8:15am, Lane Transit District, 3500 E. 17th Ave., 541-682-6182. FREE

Behind the Scenes at the Museum, 9am-3:30pm, MNCH, 1680 E. 15th Ave. $25, $20 members.

Singing Heart, call & response all voices, 10:30-11:50am, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave. $10.

Resist Trump Tuesday, noon, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Rush Hour Resistance, progressive protest every Tuesday, 5-6pm, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Debtor’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E. 15th St., 541-357-1390. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Connection Support Group, 6-7:30pm, Peterson Hall, Rm. 102, 955 E. 13th Ave., UO Campus. FREE

Industrial Workers of the World meeting, 6:30pm, New Day Bakery, 449 Blair Blvd. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Family to Family Class, 6:30-8pm, Lane County Behavioral Health’s NAMI Resource Ctr., rm. 198, 2411 MLK Jr. Blvd., register 541-343-7688. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, men only 12-step meeting, 6:30-8pm, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. FREE

Gateway Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 6:30-7:45pm, LCC downtown, rm. 218, info at toddk.pe@gmail.com. FREE

Adult Children of Alcoholics Meeting, 7-8:15pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Rd. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, beginners 6pm, back to basics 7pm, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1385 Oakway Rd. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Hunter-Downe Knightly, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Yoga in the Park, 8-9am, Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd. $7-9.

Party in the Parks, 5:30-7:30pm, Live DJ set from Connah Jay, Washington/Jefferson Park. FREE

Health Nia-Moving to Heal, noon-1pm, Trauma Healing Project, 1100 Charnelton St., 541-687-9447. don.

Cognitive Emotional Wellness Acupuncture, 12:30-2pm, Trauma Healing Project, 1100 Charnelton St., 541-687-9447. $10.

Evening POP Pilates, 5:30-6:30pm, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga Studio, 1840 Willamette St., Suite 206. $10-$15.

Kids/Families Baby & Me Storytime, 10am, Spfd library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Talkers Storytime, 10:15am & 11am, downtown library. FREE

Magic Summer Camp, 2-5pm, Delight, 538 Main St., Cottage Grove. $72.

Parent-Daughter Circle, girls ages 11-15 & one parent of any gender, 6-7:30pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100, pre-register. $10-$80.

Family Music Time, 6:30pm, downtown library. FREE

Pajama Storytime, 6:30pm, downtown library. FREE

lectures/classes Movement for Memory: A Dance Class For Your Brain, 11am-noon & 1-2pm, Park Blocks, 44 E. 7th Ave. FREE

MOVEMENT: Freedom through Fitness Workshop, 6:30-8pm, Emerald City Family Chiropractic, 48 Division Ave., Ste. H. FREE

literary arts Wordcrafters: From Walden to Wild w/ Bronwynn Dean, 4-week series, 6-8pm, WordCrafters in Eugene, 438 Charnelton St., ste 102. $139.

Page 2 Poetry open mic, 7:30pm sign up, Cush Cafe, 1235 Railroad Blvd. FREE

On the Air Anarchy Radio w/John Zerzan, 7pm, KWVA 88.1FM.

Outdoors/Recreation Running Group, 4 miles, 6-10pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Shuffleboard & Foosball Tournament, 6pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St. FREE

Tuesday Night Pub Run at Tap & Growler! 6-9pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Tai Chi in the Park Blocks, 8:30-9:30am, W. Park Blocks, 8th Ave. & Oak St. FREE

Bingo Night w/Zach, 7pm, Side Bar, 1680 Coburg Rd. FREE

King Pong!, 8-10pm, Kesey Square, FREE

Killer Queen League Night, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 7pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 7pm, Pour House, 444 N. 42nd St., Spfd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Nick, 7pm, Shooter’s Pub & Grill, 2650 River Rd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 7pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway, 541-393-6517. FREE

Bingo, 8pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Trivia, 8pm, Duck Bar, 1795 W. 6th Ave. FREE

Bingo Bongo, 9-11pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Killer Queen League Night, 5-on-5 arcade battle, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Social Dance Coalessence: Community Estatic Dance, 10am-noon, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $8-$12.

Eugene Folk Dancers, weekly international folk dancing, 6:45pm lessons, 7:45pm dance, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd., 541-344-7591. $3-$7.

Bailonga: Argentine Tango Milonga, 7-10pm, The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette St. $5

UO West Coast Swing Dance Club, 7pm lessons, 8-10pm social dance, UO Campus, Living Learning Ctr. S. Performance Hall, 1455 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Spiritual Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Tuesday Meditation, 6-7pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Dzogchen Practice, Tibetan Buddhism, 6:30pm, Universalist Unitarian Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave., rm. 2. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 6:30-8pm, Unitarian Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. rm. 5. FREE

volunteer Garden & Community: Tuesdays at Hendricks Park, learn gardening techniques, work party, 9am-noon, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. FREE

Wednesday, August 15

Sunrise 6:16am; Sunset 8:16pm

Avg. High 82; Avg. Low 51

comedy Open Mic Comedy, 6:30pm signup, 7pm show, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Farmers Markets Bailey Hill Farmers Market, 3-7pm, Bailey Hill Market, 3190 Bailey Hill Rd. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St., oaeugene.org. FREE or don.

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Discussion group in Spanish – Hablar es Sanar grupo de apoyo, 2:30-4pm, Trauma Healing Project, 1100 Charnelton St. $5.

Peace Vigil, 4:30pm, 7th & Pearl. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, women-only 12-step meeting, 6-7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE

Walk & Talk at the Museum, 2pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. Cost is admiss.

Death Cafe, small group gatherings to talk about death, 7-8:30pm, Lane County Behavioral Health Services, 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $10.

“Out of the Fog,” meeting of Marijuana Anonymous, 7:30pm, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

health Pet Grief Support Group, 11:30am, Companioning Care LLC, call 541-255-7116. $5-$20.

Pet-Care Coping Support Group, end of life, serious illness, need to re-home, Companioning Care LLC, call 541-255-7116. $5-$20.

P90X in the Park, 8-9am, Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd., Spfd. $7-9.

Working with Emotions, 10am-noon, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $50.

Kids/Families Lapsit Storytime, ages 3 & under w/adult, 10am, Spfd Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Preschool Storytime, 10:15 am & 11am, downtown library. FREE

Oregon Rocks! at the library, 11am-noon, Bethel Branch Library, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd. FREE

Legos, 4pm, Eugene Public Library. FREE

Lectures/Classes Meditation class – How to Transform Your Life, 6pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

Literary Arts Wordcrafters’ Reading Like a Writer Series with Danuta Pfeifer, 7-9pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. FREE

On the Air “Truth Television,” live call-in local news/politics, 6pm, Comcast 29.

The Colours of Aire w/DJ Anonymous, 9pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW.org.

“That Atheist Show,” weekly call-in, 7pm, Comcast 29, 541-790-6617.

Outdoors/Recreation TrackTown Fitness, 8-9am, Hayward Field, 1580 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Mom & Baby Stroller Run, 9:30am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1239. FREE

Community Group Run, 3-6 miles, 6pm, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1239. FREE

Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 7-9pm, 16 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Nick, 7pm, Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, 559 N. Pacific Hwy., Junction City, 541-998-5185. FREE

Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

Pinball Knights, 3-strikes pinball tournament, 21 & over, 8pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721. $5 buy in.

The Koz performs, 6:30pm, Island Park, 200 W. B St., Spfd. FREE

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 8pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 9pm, The Wild Duck, 1419 Villard St., 541-485-3825. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 9pm, Prime Time Sports Bar, 1360 Mohawk Blvd., Spfd, 541-746-0549. FREE

Social Dance Contact Improvisation Jam, w/half-hour guided warm-up, drop-ins & no experience fine, 6:15-8:15pm, Xcape Dance, 420 W. 12th Ave. info at 206-356-0354. $5-$12.

Buzzed w/ Bachata, 7pm, The Oregon Wine Lab, 488 Lincoln St. FREE

Eugene Order Of Steel Happy Hour Bout, 7-9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Scottish Country Dancing, 7-9pm, Santa Clara Grange, 295 Azalea Dr. First time FREE, monthly $15.

Ballroom Dancing, ages 18+, 7:40pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $3-$3.50.

Lindy Hop, East Coast, Charleston, 8-10pm, Veterans Memorial Building, 1626 Willamette St. $5.

Rendezvous LGBTQ Dance, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway, $3.

Spiritual Battle of Ego, 10am- noon, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $50.

Insight Meditation, 6:30-8pm, YogaMind Studio, 1339 Oak St. don.

Buddhist meditation class, guided meditation & teaching, 7-8:15pm, Sweaty Ganesh Yoga, 820 Charnelton. $10 sug. don.

Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. Rm. 2. FREE

Thursday, August 16

Sunrise 6:17am; Sunset 8:14pm

Avg. High 82; Avg. Low 51

Arts/Crafts Springstitch: A Community Crafting Group, 4:30-6pm, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Gatherings Parkinson’s Disease 101, 4-5:30pm, Eugene Mind Works, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

The Lost Art of Good Conversation, 6:30-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Hearing Voices and Extreme States Discussion/Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Lane Independent Living Alliance, 20 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Citizens Climate Lobby, Lane County Chapter, 5:30-7pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Reversing Global Warming, 6:45-8:15pm, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Kids/Families Core De Force in the Park, 8-9am, Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd., Spfd. $7-9.

Kids’ River Walk, 11am-1pm, Mount Pisgag Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. $8.

Discover Your Watershed: Middle Fork Bike Path Tour, 5:30-7:30pm, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St. FREE

Lectures/Classes Liberate Your Mind Tour, 6-9pm, Owen Rose Garden, 300 N. Jefferson St. FREE

Roving Park Players present Doctor Doolittle, 6-8pm, Willamette Oaks Retirement Living, 455 Alexander Lp. FREE

Drag Takeover, 10:30pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE,

Volunteer Rose Garden Summer Work Party, Owen Rose Garden, 300 N. Jefferson St. FREE

CORVALLIS

and the region

SATURDAY, August 10 Mid-Valley Bike Club Saturday Rides, 8am, corner of Circle Blvd. & Highland St., Corvallis. FREE

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9am-1pm, 1st Street & Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. FREE

attention

opportunities

Adventure! Children’s Museum invite ages 10-19 to design posters. The group also invites crafters and artists extraordinaire, to make some anemones, urchins, coral, barnacles & crustaceans to line the edges of the cove. Contact adventurechildrensmuseum@gmail.com for more details.