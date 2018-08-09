Music Listings 8/9-8/15

THURSDAY 8/9
5th Street Public market RichieG & Ma Beat—6pm; n/c
Axe&Fiddle Digisaurus—9pm; n/c
B&B Lounge Karaoke—9:30pm; n/c
Beall Concert Hall Beta Percussion Concert Series Michael Burritt & friends—8pm; n/c
Beergarden. Era Coda—7:30pm; n/c
Cowfish ’90s Night!—9pm; n/c
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge River Whyess—8pm; $15-18
Luckey’s Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3
Mac’s NightClub & Restaurant Daddy Rabbit—7pm; n/c.
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
Mulligan’s Pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Overtime Bar & Grill Westside Blues Jam w/Dave Roberts—7pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Brewing The Heart Hunters w/Dan Lavoie—8pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Brother Brothers , Whopner County Country—9:00 pm; $5
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Territorial Vineyards El Borko—7pm; n/c
The Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
The ShedD OFAM 2018: “La vie en rose”—1:30pm; $25; “Centerpiece”—8pm; $25
WOW Hall Kikagaku Moyo, Wand, Teton—8pm; $12-15
FRIDAY 8/10
Beall Concert Hall Beta Percussion Concert Series Rising Stars Marathon Concert—8pm; n/c
Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
CRESWELL Coffee The Traceys—7pm; $4
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
Happy Hours The Blueshades Band—8:30pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge The Dimly Lit with Star Over Blue, and Fools opening—9pm; $5
Jazz Station Caroline Davis with George Colligan—7:30pm; $15
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
Mac’s nightclub & Restaurant Hank Shreve Band CD Release Party—8pm; $8
Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Old Nick’s pub Flossless Presents: Eight Bells, Ninth Moon Black & Felled—9pm; $8
Oregon Wine Lab Robert Meade—7pm; n/c
Public House The Stringbreakers—7:30pm; n/c
Riverstop restaurant Guilty Pleasures—8:30pm; n/c
Saginaw Vineyards The Mike Davis Band—6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Brewing Rambling Robert Paslay & Friends—7pm; n/c
Terrotorial Vineyards Spencer Doidge & friends—7pm; n/c
The Cider House Trio Feat, Amy Jones—5:30pm; n/c
WOW hall Chxpo, R3X Wonders, Cyberdrip$, Cvsket, Kennismyname, Nofvce—8pm; $12-15
SATURDAY 8/11
Axe & Fiddle Earl’s Poorhouse Millionaires, Midnight Darlins, 8:30pm, free—8:30pm; n/c
Brew & Cue Sassy Patty, BTM Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cuthbert Amphitheater Global Dud Festival—4:30pm; $46-71
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge Left On Wilson: JRAD After-Party Late Show—10:30pm; $5
McDonald Theater Joe Russo’s almost dead—8pm; $43.50
Moe’s Tavern Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass), 6pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern Live Music w/PikSix—10pm; n/c
Old Nick’s Ghost House!—9pm; $3
Sam Bond’s Garage A Benefit for David Wilson! Llorona, Flamenco ChicoAmericana Meets Mexican Ghost Stories—9:30 pm; $10
Saturday market 10 a.m Randal Larson.; 11am Jill Ledet noon; Lea Jones 1pm; The Dirty Dandelions. 2pm; Temple Under the Stars 3:30; Dennis Smith Project, n/c
Spectrum Unveiled and Friends Present: Pride After Party—8pm; $6
The Shedd OFAM 2018: “Live From The Emerald Palace”—1:30pm; $25; “The Heart and Soul of Frank Loesser”—8pm; $25
White Horse Saloon Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
SUNDAY 8/12
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
Axe & Fiddle Alyssa Hankey, Corey Hurtz—8pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
The Cider House Dan Mahoney—4pm; n/c
the drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
Washburne park concerts Klezmonauts—6:30pm; n/c
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power— 9pm; n/c
MONDAY 8/13
Axe & Fiddle Tom Brosseau, Tomo Nakayama, Oono Yuuki—8pm; $10
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Motown Monday w/DJ Kingsley Strangelove—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam—9pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c
The Drake Tippy Toppies—10pm; n/c
the embers Sassy Patty Karaoke w/Marcus—7pm; n/c
TUESDAY 8/14
5Th Street Cornucopia Jesse Meade w/Girin Guha—9:30-11:30pm; n/c
Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c
cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Hall Reggae at Hi-Fi Music Hall—9pm; n/c
Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c
Luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1
Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c
Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant Roosters Blues Jam—7pm; n/c
O Bar Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Old Nick’s Pub Tequila Tuesday! Chilindria, New Violet, & Novacane—9pm; $5
Roaring Rapids The Joe Manis Quartet—7pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c
The Embers DJ Victor—8pm; current hits, standards, requests, n/c
White Horse Saloon Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
WEDNESDAY 8/15
Brew & Cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Local DJ Review—9pm; n/c
Drake Bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music Hall Funk Jam, 10pm; n/c
Island Park Rock n’ Rewind—6:30pm; n/c
Jazz Station Jammin’ w/ the pros—7:30pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant My Band ft Darlene Jackson—6pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
The Poker Lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
The Public House Estelle Miller—6:30pm; n/c
Roaring Rapids Bossa PDX 7pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Corvallis and the region
Bombs Away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
Central Park – Corvallis
TU Corvallis Community Band—8pm; n/c
Whiteside Theater – Corvallis
Runa—7pm; $20-25
Cloud & Kelly’s Public House – Corvallis
Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c
TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c